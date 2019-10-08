Læs også

Kilder til Sandheden om sundhed

Her kan du se de kilder, som I FORM har brugt til "Sandheden om sundhed".

8. oktober 2019

Kilder til ”Sandheden om sundhed – SALT” i I FORM nr. 16/2019

altomkost.dk (Fødevarestyrelsen), Graudal et al (2014) & Mente et al (2018)

https://altomkost.dk/ - Generelt

https://academic.oup.com/ajh/article/27/9/1129/2730186 - Graudal

https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(18)31376-X/fulltext - Mente

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5371639/ - Sved

https://bmjopen.bmj.com/content/3/12/e003733 - Saltforbrug

https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/salt-reduction

https://www.hsph.harvard.edu/magazine/magazine_article/wheres-the-salt/]

Hjerteforeningen

